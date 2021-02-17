Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Koko

Our featured "Wet Nose" this week, brought to you by Shipton's Big R, is Koko. She's a Labrador mix, about 14 months old, and is waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Koko:

Go, go, go, love, love, love! This girl would love an active home, where she can be someone’s best friend and adventure buddy. She’s very high energy and is in need of someone that can help her get that energy out! She loves to give hugs, and run around to check on everyone to see how they’re doing. She has potential to do well with kiddos once she’s got some manners under her belt, but may be a tid bit overwhelming for them right now. She would prefer to be the only animal in the home, so her human can really focus on teaching her to be a good fur-member of society.

CLICK HERE to get more information about adopting Koko from YVAS.

UPDATE: Last week's featured Wet Nose, Stella the Pit Bull Terrier mix, has been adopted!

Credit: YVAS

To see more DOGS who are available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.

To browse the CATS who are looking for their person at YVAS, CLICK HERE.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter also made the exciting announcement today that their new Learning Center will be opening on March 2, 2021 at 2010 Grand Avenue, Suite 3.

“This new space will allow us to further our commitment to better serve the animals and people in our area,” said Triniti Chavez, Executive Director of Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. The space will allow YVAS to have more frequent low-cost spay and neuter clinics, ow-cost vaccination clinics, educational classes for adults & children, fundraisers, and more, according to the press release.

YVAS is asking all attendees to wear masks while inside the building. The shelter extends many thanks to all the animal lovers in Billings and beyond who are helping to build a more humane community. On behalf of the staff and animals of YVAS, we hope to see you there!

The public is invited for the ribbon cutting ceremony at the new YVAS Learning Center on March 2 at 1pm. An open house will follow, with giveaway, a food truck, and appearances by some "furry friends."