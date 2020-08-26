Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Lady Divine

Our featured Wet Nose this week is Lady Divine. She's a 1-year old Pit Bull Terrier mix who is waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about 1-year old Lady Divine:

Oh Miss Lady Divine, possibly the sweetest lady you’ll ever meet! This girl LOVES her people, and wants to be someones little shadow. She gets along with other dogs, wouldn’t mind kids, and has potential to do fine with cats!

CLICK HERE to find out more about adopting Lady Divine.

UPDATE: Newton, the 7-year old cat, found his person. Newton had been at the shelter since March, but now it heading to his FURever home.

Credit: Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

UPDATE: Rooster, the 4-year old Heeler mix has also been adopted.

Credit: Ashley Warren, Townsquare Media

To see other DOGS that are available for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.

For the CATS available to be adopted at YVAS, CLICK HERE.

