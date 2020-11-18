Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Marley

We've got a featured Wet Nose this week that comes to the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter by way of Rez Dog Rescue. Her name is Marley, and she's a 2-year old Labrador mix who is waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

If you want to meet Marley, or find our more about how to adopt her, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: Marty, the 6-year old Hound mix found his forever home! Our 100 percent adoption rate for animals featured on Wet Nose Wednesday continues thanks to your help sharing these pictures, videos and stories.

Credit: YVAS

You are running out of time to purchase a ticket for the Give a Meal, Get a Meal Giveaway to support the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's more information about the holiday giveaway from YVAS:

This Thanksgiving season, we are offering you the opportunity to support a good cause and have the chance to win a festive gift basket by participating in our Give a Meal, Win a Meal Thanksgiving Drawing. And believe us, this basket is one you don’t want to miss! Not only will our winner be taking home a turkey and other tasty treats, but our basket is also filled with prizes for your animals, home decor, and more! A winner will be drawn/announced on Saturday, November 21st.

Tickets can be purchased in-person at the shelter for $10, or CLICK HERE to buy online.

It's costs the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter an average of $10 per animal, per day just for the basics. Your help with the Give a Meal, Get a Meal giveaway goes a long way to help support YVAS.