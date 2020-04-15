Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Peanut & Sonni

Our featured Wet Noses this week are Peanut and Sonni. These young ladies are 13-week old Border Collie mix puppies that are waiting for you at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Bork, the Heeler Mix, is still looking for his FURever home:

If you're looking for a smaller pet, Snickers the 5-year old rabbit would love to meet you:

