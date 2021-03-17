Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Q Cumber

Our featured Wet Nose this week, brought to you by Shipton's Big R, is a pit bull terrier mix that's been named Q Cumber. He's a 9-year old who loves kids, and is waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about this week's Wet Nose:

This dog is cooler than a cucumber! Q loves people, but might love food more. This grown man-dog is full of wisdom.. but is still getting the hang of sit – but he’s trying really hard! He would love someone that can continue to teach him all the things, because making you happy is his number one priority! .. after food. He would prefer to be the apple of his persons eye, as he can be picky of other dogs.. but maybe, if they offer him all their food he might make an exception. Little kids might be his favorite form of human! They’re cute, fun to play with.. and always have snacks

To find out more about adopting Q Cumber from YVAS, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: Last week's Wet Nose, Amaya the Heeler mix puppy, found her person immediately after being available for adoption. Every Wet Nose Wednesday featured animal from the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has been adopted, thanks to your help.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

