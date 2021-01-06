In 2020, we were able to find a home for every animal that we featured on Wet Nose Wednesday, thanks to your help sharing the videos and photos of these pets.

One of my New Years Resolutions for 2021 is continuing our 100 percent adoption rate for our Wet Noses, and you can believe we'll do everything possible to help all the animals from the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter find their person this year.

This week, we are spotlighting a couple of cute kittens from YVAS for Wet Nose Wednesday. Meet Snow and Emma, 14-week old Brown Tabby females, who are both waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

If you want to get more information about adopting SNOW, CLICK HERE.

To get more details about EMMA, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: Our last featured Wet Nose of 2020, Piper the Hound Mix, found his forever home over the holidays!

Credit: Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

As of this article, all the DOGS from the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter have been adopted! There are several CATS still looking for their FURever home. CLICK HERE to see which one would fit with your family.

If you are thinking about adopting a cat, here are some things to discuss before making the commitment, courtesy of the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter:

Do you have the time?

Are you financially prepared for a pet?

How does your family feel?

Are pets allowed where you live:

If you're getting a kitten, do you know what you are getting into?

Where you do see yourself in the next five years?

For more information about adopting a pet from YVAS, CLICK HERE.