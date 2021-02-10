Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Stella

Our featured Wet Nose this week, brought to you by Shipton's Big R, is a 3-year old female Pit Bull Terrier mix named Stella. She's about 70 pounds, and is waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what YVAS has to say about 3-year old Stella:

Stella is a gentle soul, looking for a calm and quiet home to spend her days in. She takes a moment to warm up to new people, so she would do best with someone that has patience to work with her on building her confidence! She has potential to do well with dogs more her size, but she will need a small dog and cat free home. She will bond with her person, and follow them around like a little shadow, constantly wagging her little nub tail in happiness! This soft eyed lady wouldn’t mind kiddos, as long as they are respectful.

UPDATE: Last weeks featured Wet Nose, Noodle the Chihuahua mix, found her person. Thanks to you, we continue to have a 100 percent adoption rate for all animals featured on Wet Nose Wednesday.

Credit: YVAS

