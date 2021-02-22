We’ve Lost Several Baseball Icons in the Last Year

This past year was not good for some of the greatest ever in baseball. Tom Seaver, Bob Gibson, Joe Morgan, Lou Brock, and Hank Aaron all died within the last year. In fact, it would be easy to say these were some of the greatest of all time. I used to collect baseball cards when I was a kid and I have cards of all of them. It seems that after the death of a mega-great, the values of these cards tend to increase. Rookie cards always seem to be worth more too. A recent article in the paper gave the name of a place in California that will actually grade your cards and encase them for a percentage of the card's value. I don't know if there is anyone here locally that does it but check your cards because, after that, it's easy to sell them. There are thousands of collectors always looking for the next diamond in the rough. See ya tomorrow at 5

