What a Week, and Why We Could Use Some Rain

Wow, what a week. We had, let's see, the price of gas rose 25 cents since last week and no one knows why. Half the cities in America were looted and burned. Floods along the Yellowstone made the headlines. We had a hater listen to us on his way to Denver and said Mark and I suck balls because he didn't like us mentioning Joe Biden smelling girls' hair. (Have you seen the videos?) The countryside has turned from Ireland green to Lima bean green in one week too. Let's keep our fingers crossed for some rain this weekend. We are two to three inches behind normal and it's getting critical. If you want beef in your freezer and bread in your pantry, we need rain. Have a great weekend and stay safe.