What Cool Tricks Does Your Phone Do? Mark Discovered One

Well, this morning I learned that you can turn on your iPhone flashlight simply by saying "Lumos". And turn it off by saying "nox", just like in the books. "Lumos off" also works.

And if you didn't see the movies, that's what all the wizards would say to make their wands provide light in the Harry Potter movies.

Is it sad that learning this made me so happy? Yes? Does that make it any less funny? Absolutely not.

And this means that my time spent with my face stuck in my phone will now increase even more.

Each week my phone lets me know if my screen time was up or down and by what percentage. And I guess that one of my New Years' resolutions was to spend less time on my phone.

Needless to say, I'm probably headed for more screen time.

I made it a point on vacation to go through and delete over 2000 e-mails and get current on those in case I got an e-mail that was important.

In a related story, I've had quite a few people look at me in astonishment when I tell them that I don't check my personal e-mail for months at a time. I figure that if it's that important, you'll call.

Doing that, combined with how much I've been playing Scrabble, Hearts, and Spades on there, I was wasting quite a bit of my day on my phone anyway. But now you toss in showing people the "Lumos" trick, it's only gonna get worse.

I wonder what other worthless, but amazing things my phone can do?