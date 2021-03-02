What is Fair When it Comes to Laurel Schools and Face Masks?

The school board in Laurel has decided to make face masks mandatory for its students, according to the Billings Gazette. The rule goes into place on Monday which I don't get: if it's an immediate health issue why not immediately?

The Governor's recent mask ruling allows people to implement their own rules if they want. I think that's fair. The teachers' union was very crucial in this negotiation wanting protection for their employees. So, here's my question, if the union wants all the families in Laurel to mask the children to protect their members, who may be vulnerable, and take all precautions, then is the union going to require all the teachers to get vaccinated to protect themselves? Or, is all the responsibility going to be put on the attendees, so their health is not compromised?

The people who are susceptible are the ones who need to step up. All the health workers had to be vaccinated for their protection. This is a two-way street. If the public has to make considerations for the safety reasons outlined by the CDC, then so should the school district's employees. See ya tomorrow at 5.

