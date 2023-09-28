Where Does Mark Think Is The Best Place To Visit In The U.S.?

Here and there.

I've traveled to a lot of places in the good ol' USA. Mostly to see specific concerts and sporting events.

One of the best.

One of my favorite cities that I've visited is Memphis, TN, and I got to visit there several times because my grandparents lived there for many years. As you are probably already aware, that's where Elvis Presley's Graceland Mansion is located. Even if you're not a huge fan, it's kind of cool to see it all.

Graceland delights.

The first time I visited was in the early 80's. The upstairs wasn't open for the tour because one of Elvis' aunts was living there, but the rest of the place was open. So, I got to see the room where Elvis shot his television.

There were also several of his cars on display. His jet is named after his daughter, Lisa Marie. On the tail was his emblem that contains the letters TCB over a lightning bolt... His business motto was always "Take Care of Business In A Flash".

They've heard it all.

Not one single tour host seemed to be impressed that I'm Elvis's fourth cousin. Or how much I sound just like him when I sing "Burnin' Love" at karaoke.

More to see.

In Memphis, there's more than just the king of rock and roll's house to see there. We took a riverboat tour, which was kind of neat.

Because I'm so into music, we hit B.B. Kings nightclub on Beale Street. Followed by dinner at the Hard Rock Cafe.

Everybody in my group got to hear me sing Bobby Bare's "That's How I Got To Memphis".