I don't know where I first heard the phrase "Hey, we're getting the band back together!" But I always kind of thought that we would. And by "we" I mean everybody that has worked at Cat Country or one of the other stations in our cluster over the last 36 years. But it's not gonna happen.

In our early years on the air, most of the staff did things together because most could. They hadn't started having kids yet. And none of us were making very much money, so we did a lot of barbecues and game nights at each other's houses.

Trying to think back on how many coworkers have come and gone, It's really hard to guess. Paul and I have seen double-digit general managers come and go in our time here. And we didn't stay friends with any of them. In fact, I can only think of two that I'm ever Facebook friends with. The same goes for program directors. Other than Johnny V, same deal.

We've seen literally hundreds of salespeople go through this place.

But my point is that ideally, I thought that someday we would have some big get-together and celebrate our radio careers at some big party. But I'm not in touch with most of them.

A few of my former coworkers have died. Some you never really get to know at all. Some left for better radio opportunities. Some got fired. And I may have dated a couple of coworkers and completely understand why they don't talk to me.

But if I ever have that party, I'll invite all of them.