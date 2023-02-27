Why Mark Doesn’t Do Lunch After 11:30

Hi. My name is Mark, and I'm a picky parker.

I saw an ad from the Burger Dive on Facebook this morning. They will validate your parking stub if you park in the garage across the street from them on 27th street. Cool.

For me, one of the main reasons that I don't come back downtown for lunch is the parking. If you eat lunch before 11:30, you can usually get a good parking spot. But if you're supposed to meet somebody at noon, it's a different story.

I don't park in the parking garages for a couple of reasons. First off, the parking slots are too small and too close together. Not getting door dings is a very large priority on my list. I don't even park in the hotel parking lot at work for that exact reason.

Next is the fact that I drive a full sized pickup.

And my pickups box is a foot longer than the standard pickup. So, it's hard to find a parking spot that I'm comfortable with.

When I shop Albertsons or Costco, you will see me parked out as far as I can to get away from you "door dingers". Oh ya, I know who you are. I profile you and I don't park by you.

I was going to get groceries on Saturday. I pull into park and I looked at the car next to me. The guy had the entire back seat full. I mean he had junk stacked to the ceiling. Same with his passenger seat. I don't know your deal buddy. But I know that you ding doors.

Don't ding on me.