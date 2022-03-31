Will This Montana Singer Make it to the Next Round?

Will this Montana country singer make it to the next round? Did you catch Billings, Montana's Jonah Prill on NBC's "American Song Contest?" I got a text from my mom on Monday night asking if I saw it. She said he did an incredible job. He's got that "wow" factor -she told me.

I caught up with Jonah Prill in studio on Thursday morning. He's back from Los Angeles for a quick break. He's spending some time in Billings and on the family ranch South of Big Timber before he heads back to LA to find out if he makes it to the next round.

Credit Rachel Helgeson Credit Rachel Helgeson. Jonah Prill (L) and Aaron Flint (R) loading...

Snoop Dogg is one of the co-hosts of the American Song Contest. Jonah says he got to mix it up with Snoop for a few minutes. He says the infamous weed smoker and rapper definitely liked the name of the song he sung live on TV- "Fire It Up."

Jonah Prill: It was live and performing in that regard was so much fun, but the the nerves almost took control a little bit because I had never performed like that before. I've performed at the Pub Station (Billings), I've performed at the Lewis and Clark brewery (Helena) and those shows are great- but you have a literal live audience.

And on national TV.

Here's audio of our full chat with Jonah:

Here's video of Jonah's live performance earlier in the week.