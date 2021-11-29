Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in Billings. BPD Looking for Suspect.

Billings Police are actively investigating a robbery that occurred this morning (Monday 11/29) on the southwest side of the city.

According to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, a 27-year old woman was robbed at gunpoint by a 30-year old male suspect in the 5000 block of Midland Road around 8:20 am MDT on Monday morning.

In the post, BPD says the suspect took the victim's purse and fled the scene, but the woman didn't sustain any injuries in the robbery.

At the time this article was written, Billings Police had not reported an arrest in the robbery, but did say on Twitter that the "investigation is still active at this time," and that there was "no threat to the public."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

