Are You Tired Of The Same Ads Over And Over? There Are Too Many

Advertising expert, here.

I've been in the advertising industry for more than forty years. That's in addition to being around my dad, who was on the radio from the time I was six years old. So, I like to think that I know a little bit about the advertising business. I like a well-done ad and loathe the bad ones. So many are bad.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

The cost to advertise.

I can usually tell with both local radio and television ads what the advertiser is spending. but I don't know the national ads numbers. So I looked up what Progressive Insurance spends because they advertise a lot.

Get our free mobile app

Credit: Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash Credit: Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash loading...

In 2022 Progressive (featuring Flo & Jamie) spent 1.73 billion dollars. Seriously. I would have to say that they over advertise. I would also say that there must be money in insurance. While Liberty Mutual only spent 404 million dollars during the same period. For all the effort put into all of those commercials, the one that stands out to me is the Liberty Mutual spot where the supposed new spokesperson says "Liberty Biberty." The rest of commercials don't really register with me.

Credit: Jon Hunter on Unsplash Credit: Jon Hunter on Unsplash loading...

A lot of ads.

So, the question remains. Can you advertise too much? I think Progressive does. And I guarantee you that politicians do. I think that I must have done something bad in a previous life. So I was sentenced to having to listen to endless political ads at my job in this life. Political ads are wasted on me. I already know how I'm voting or not voting for in every race. You can also save all of your mailers. I'm good there, too.