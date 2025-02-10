45 Guns Winner List with American Legion Baseball in Billings
45 Guns in 45 Days is Back!
We can always tell when Spring is just around the corner, when "45 Guns in 45 Days" returns to Billings. The annual fundraiser for Billings area American Legion Baseball is one of the organization's biggest - and most anticipated - fundraisers.
Now through March 19th, listen to Mark & Paul, The Breakfast Flakes, at around 8:05 every weekday morning to see if you've won. Saturday and Sunday winners will be announced on Mondays and we'll keep a running list of all winners below.
Only 5,000 tickets are sold. Reach out to any American Legion player or check the following locations to purchase:
- Circle K stores
- The Muzzleloader Cafe & Powderhorn Lounge
- The Palace Bar and Lanes
- High Plains Brewing
- The Grandstand Sports Bar & Casino
- Triple Play Baseball
It's possible to win more than once (it happens more often than you'd think!), as winning tickets are dropped back in the hopper for additional chances to win. Each gun is a fantastic prize, but winners do have the option to exchange the gun for a different model of equal value (or pay the difference) if they'd like.
The final Grand Prize is valued at approximately $5,000 and it includes a Bowtech Edge XT Compound Bow Package, a Christensen Arms Mesa FFT Premium Rifle (choice of finish and caliber), a Winchester Model SX4 Camo Semi-Auto Shotgun, and an American Tactical G-15 Semi-Auto Rifle w/16" barrel (5.56 NATO).
See full contest rules HERE.
Here's our updated list of daily winners:
- Feb 3 Browning X-Bolt Stalker Bolt Action Rifle (270 Winchester) - WINNER: Marcus Weston
- Feb 4 Bergara B14 Ridge Bolt Action Rifle (270 Winchester) - WINNER: Allan Audet
- Feb 5 Savage 110 Hunter Bolt Action Rifle (270 Winchester) - WINNER: Kelly Turner
- Feb 6 Tikka T3X Lite Stainless Bolt Action Rifle (270 Winchester) - WINNER: Steve Stark
- Feb 7 Weatherby Vanguard Synthetic Bolt Action Rifle (270 Winchester) - WINNER: Carla Lowrey
- Feb 8 Remington SPS Rifle Carbon Steel Barrel/Synthetic Stock (270 Winchester) - WINNER: Mark Riley
- Feb 9 America Tactical (ATI) G-15 Semi-Auto Rifle w/16" barrel (5.56 NATO) - WINNER: Jon McNeish
- Feb 10 Winchester SX4 Semi-Auto Shotgun (12 gauge) - WINNER: Neal Johnson
- Feb 11 Winchester SXP Hunter Pump Shotgun 3.5" w/ 26" barrel (12 gauge) - WINNER: Mike Davis
- Feb 12 Smith & Wesson "Governor" Revolver 45LC/45ACP/.410 shotshell - WINNER: TBD
- Feb 13 Smith & Wesson Model M&P (22 Winchester Magnum) - WINNER: TBD
- Feb 14 Henry Golden Boy Lever Action (17 HMR) - WINNER: TBD
- Feb 15 Browning X-Bolt Stalker Bolt Action Rifle (30-06) - WINNER: TBD
- Feb 16 Bergara B14 Ridge Bolt Action Rifle (30-06) Threaded Barrel - WINNER: TBD
