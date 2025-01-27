A Billings Pizza Place is Featured on American’s Best Restaurants

It's true... Montana isn't exactly known as a hotspot for the best pizza in the US. Out-of-staters seem to enjoy spouting off about "there's no good pizza in Montana" whenever this topic arises. I anticipate hearing similar opinions in the Facebook Comment section for this article.

Folks from Jersey, New York, Chicago, and Detroit might have a point, but we can still disagree. There IS some pretty decent pie in Big Sky Country, right? I've had plenty of pizza here in the Treasure State that I've devoured with a smile, and I'm sure you have your favorites too.

Congrats to Bullman's Pizza in Shiloh Crossing.

Bullman's Pizza in Billings, MT was recently featured on an episode of America's Best Restaurants, a YouTube series that traverses the country "on a mission to feature the best independent restaurants in the USA and tell stories like never before."

Founded by two Helena, MT couples who shared a vision for a great Montana restaurant, the first Bullman's Pizza opened in Helena in 2006. They now have locations in Billings, Bozeman, and Kalispell. The Coeur d'Alene, ID location is closed.

Wood-fired pizza goodness.

The restaurant uses an 800-degree wood-fired oven, just as pizzas were cooked in 17th-century Naples. Fans rave about the thin, crispy crust, and generous toppings, with fresh cheese shredded daily in-house and Bullman's signature house-made sauce.

J Russell, the host for this episode of America's Best Restaurant ordered the Bridger pizza from Bullman's (essentially a meat lovers combo) loaded with pepperoni, salami, sausage, bacon, shredded mozzarella, and shredded Monterey Jack cheeses. I haven't tried Bullman's Pizza yet, but after watching this video it's now on my short list of places to check out in Billings.

