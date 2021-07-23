A Few Fragments and The Rules of Requesting Songs

I don't know if you heard the conversation about getting the songs in our computer. Or if you've had a chance toe hear "Buy Dirt" by Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan. But I really like the song. But the record companies and artist control official release dates of their songs.

The calls I've received this week took me back to a time when the request line was a more important piece of equipment in the studio.

When I first started in radio in 1982, I was working midnight to six on KMON-AM. Their signal covered forty eight Montana counties and three Canadian provinces. I don't know many other radio people who have taken requests from Canada, but I certainly have. And every morning at 2:45, just like clockwork I'd get a call from a drunk lady who called herself "Hot Lips from Belt" and she'd ask for "Take Me Down" by Alabama. I still can't help but think of her everytime I hear that song to this day.

I thought I'd give you the official rules of requests.

1. Please don't request bad songs. I won't play them.

2. Even if you request a good song, you can't request it every day. You can, but it won't get played.

3. Funeral requests. I shouldn't be telling you this, but when you request a song for a loved one, we HAVE to play it. Generally on country stations that song is Vince Gill's "Go Rest High On That Mountain." But once I did get a request for the Roy Clark classic "Thank God & Greyhound She's Gone".

4. We don't have to play your request just because it's "Our song." It's not my fault that you two picked a crappy song. If you're thinking about getting married, please call me so we can discuss picking a song that will be "Your song" that won't suck. That's my request of you.

