A Few Fragments and The Rules of Requesting Songs
- I don't know if you heard the conversation about getting the songs in our computer. Or if you've had a chance toe hear "Buy Dirt" by Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan. But I really like the song. But the record companies and artist control official release dates of their songs.
- The calls I've received this week took me back to a time when the request line was a more important piece of equipment in the studio.
- When I first started in radio in 1982, I was working midnight to six on KMON-AM. Their signal covered forty eight Montana counties and three Canadian provinces. I don't know many other radio people who have taken requests from Canada, but I certainly have. And every morning at 2:45, just like clockwork I'd get a call from a drunk lady who called herself "Hot Lips from Belt" and she'd ask for "Take Me Down" by Alabama. I still can't help but think of her everytime I hear that song to this day.
I thought I'd give you the official rules of requests.
1. Please don't request bad songs. I won't play them.
2. Even if you request a good song, you can't request it every day. You can, but it won't get played.
3. Funeral requests. I shouldn't be telling you this, but when you request a song for a loved one, we HAVE to play it. Generally on country stations that song is Vince Gill's "Go Rest High On That Mountain." But once I did get a request for the Roy Clark classic "Thank God & Greyhound She's Gone".
4. We don't have to play your request just because it's "Our song." It's not my fault that you two picked a crappy song. If you're thinking about getting married, please call me so we can discuss picking a song that will be "Your song" that won't suck. That's my request of you.
Pac-Man Facts: 40 Easily Digestible Bits of Arcade-Game History
From his arcade-game fame to his own TV show and appearances on all kinds of collectibles, a look back at Pac-Man.
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.
Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.