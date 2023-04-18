I've been answering the studio phone and playing songs people ask to hear for a long time. And I can't help but notice that we don't get many of those calls anymore. And the answer is simple. Technology. Tell your phone what song you want to hear and it starts playing. We still get the occasional "OMG! You have GOT to stop everything you're doing and listen to this song right now!". And we still get a few callers who call for the same song at the same time every day for two weeks straight.

And I got to thinking about all of this today when I had a lady call and tell us about a new song called "Son Of A" by Dillon Carmichael. So I played it and love it. And right away I thought that this is going to be somebody's song that reminds them of a parent or one of their kids.

I don't know if young couples today still have "their song" or not. But back when I was DJing dances, the two most popular songs for newly married couples to dance to were "Could I Have This Dance" by Anne Murray and "I Cross My Heart" by George Strait.

Journey to THE Song That Describes Your Relationships

And if you're like me, then you have songs for just about everyone in your world. Or maybe it's a song that reminds you of when you were in school or some other significant life event.

And I've got several songs that remind me of those who aren't with us anymore. But I'd bet that's pretty common.