A Five-Letter Word We Could Use a Little More of in Montana

We could all use a little more pride. It's a simple word with only five letters but we have seemed to have lost its meaning.

There should be a little pride in everything we do.

I always tried to teach my kids about it, no matter if it was with your room, your grades, your work ethic, and even your appearance, take some pride in yourself.

People need to take more pride in their homes and yards and keep them nice, you've worked so hard for them -- take care of them and have some pride. Keep your house in order, and be proud when someone pays you a compliment on how nice it is or how well-behaved your children are.

Take care of your vehicles and you're doing yourself a favor next time you go to buy one.

Conduct yourself the way an adult should, don't drop loud F-bombs in public or around kids. Lead the way and set good examples and maybe some of that will rub off.

We need to take more pride in our city, keep it clean and get the trash off the streets.

How about our country, we would all take pride in it a little more if we all realized what we have to lose.

One thing is for sure, priorities have changed and we have such an I don't give a S---- attitude that for many they just don't care.

People don't even show up for work on time anymore and care nothing about the business that is paying them.

We could all use a little more pride in our daily lives, our personal selves, and our country.

I'm afraid it's going to be a lost word...

