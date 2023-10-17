A Place To Stay For Pets

One of the things that I think we are short of in Billings is a great place to leave your pets when you are away.

I Googled Billings kennels and there are about 10 in the area and that's it. Two of these were temporarily closed, so that leaves you with about 8 to ten to choose from. I think most of us are looking for something a little better than just a cage and a pee area.

Get our free mobile app

If I knew I could find reliable people to employ, that is something I would consider getting into because it's in such demand. There is good money in boarding animals and it seems you get what you pay for.

The two that I found after researching this morning that got five out of five stars on reviews were The Bark Park and The Dog House. I'm sure there are a few others that you folks could recommend from your own experience.

People want the best for their pets while they're gone and I do as well. It's tough on them while you're gone and if they can run a little or have some fun once in a while we would all feel better instead of feeling guilty.

I don't have a clue either about city and state regulations either when it comes to running and operating a kennel but I'll bet there are hoops to jump through. We all want to get away once in a while and there are just some times you have to leave that member of your family home. It's comforting to know that they are well taken care of while you're gone.

See ya tomorrow at 5.