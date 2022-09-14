A Real Life Doge? Your Coin is Better Invested in Foxy here in Billings!

This week for Wet Nose Wednesday, we've got Foxy! A Shiba Inu Mix at 7 years old. Kinda shy, but loving and ready to play.

Update on Last Week's Wet Nose Wednesday Pet:

Last week, you might remember Steve Martin.

And, you may have seen that our very own Lacey adopted Steve!

Also, Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is having a Big Summer Blowout now through Sunday the 18th! Adult Cats are just $10 to adopt, and Kittens under 6 months are $50. All YVAS pets come spayed/neutered, vaccinated, dewormed and microchipped... plus come with their very own goodie bag.