Big Macs and Big Bucks: Fast Food’s Pricey Ploy

So, have any of you cut back on your fast food purchases? McDonald's came out over the weekend with their revenue report, and it was not what they had hoped. They introduced the value meal on June 25th, so there wasn't enough time for it to impact the quarter. Thousands of fast-food places in California have shut their doors because of the $ 20-an-hour mandate. I guess they just can't make it. Fast food used to be the way you could eat cheaply. Not anymore.

We were checking some of McDonald's prices this morning and were amazed by what we found out. For instance, the McDouble and the double cheeseburger are exactly the same, except the double has two slices of cheese instead of one. The price difference is 70 cents. For the extra slice, it's not worth it, and you can save some money there. We also found out that different McDonald's locations around the country have a deal called the Big Box. I'm not sure if any here locally have them, but you can get a ton of food cheap. The Big Box in Vegas includes two Big Macs, two McDoubles, four French fries, and ten chicken nuggets for twelve dollars.

Now that's a fast food deal. Every location, though, can do what they want. The point is, that the places we used to go to eat for only a few dollars are almost gone. Add in the extra labor costs, and the days of cheap food are over.

See you tomorrow at 5.