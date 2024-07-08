Aging Out: Should US Government Have an Age Limit?

How old is too old? President Biden is now getting heat from his own party, suggesting he needs to step down. He should never have been put in this position to begin with. In 2020, when he ran, he was hidden from the public and did no campaigning. The media is at fault for the cover-up over the last 3.5 years. I think they knew...every Democrat in Congress knew, but they kept it covered up and quiet even though the signs were obvious.

This raises the question about age limits in Congress and the executive branch. You have to be 35 to run for President, but after that, it's unlimited. Maybe we need an age-out clause. We have people like Mitch McConnell and Dianne Feinstein who have been there way too long. I know the people have the ultimate say, but you never get the truth about their mental capacity. Politics is such a dirty business—cheating, stealing, lying; it's all part of their DNA.

Age is a condition, not just a number, just like a drought. We can be at the average for the year and still be in a drought, as is the case now. It's the same with age—some lose it early, and others, like my dad, are great until the day they die. In a position like the President of this country, you have to be 100%. Biden is clearly suffering and can't handle the job. Starting at 10 and quitting at 2 for three days a week, then heading to Delaware, won't cut it. Shame on the media for not telling Americans the truth. They know now...

See you tomorrow at 5.