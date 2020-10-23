An Opening, A Cancelation, An Award: Friday Fragments
- I had to go back to long pants this week. Snow this early forced that move.
- Jersey Mikes opened their Heights location this week. I'll wait to go until they aren't quite so crowded.
- It was great to see so many of our Flakes trip friends at the Powderhorn Lounge Thursday. Next Thursday we are at Shipton's Big R in the Heights from 5-7 p.m.
- The "Feliz Naughty Dog" joke was pretty good. Got lots of comments.
- I didn't know who Noah Cyrus was before the CMT award show. But now I want to talk to her parents about how she dresses.
- I got overwhelming support from folks for doing a holiday parade anyway after our official one was canceled. Be careful. There will be candy thrown. Stay safe.
- Charley Pride is finally going to get the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Country Music Association. Long overdue. He was a true pioneer in country music. Now, if we could just get John Denver into the Country Music Hall of Fame, I'd be happy.
- We have 31 versions of "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" on our computer here at Cat Country. And as I was typing that last sentence, it occurred to me that that song is the only one that I can think of with the word "nosed" in it. Yes, that's really how I think.
- After Thursday's press conference where our Governor asked people to "tattle" on businesses who aren't complying with the mandates. You can remain anonymous. The people I've heard from are furious, with many comparing this to things that Adolf Hitler did.
- The Missoula City County Health Department has issued health officers to a half dozen businesses in Missoula and ended up closing The Alcan Bar in Frenchtown and the "Mo Club" in downtown Missoula. Shut. Them. Down. Think about that for a second.
- I'm really, really, really ready for this election to be over.
- Have a great weekend. Play some games with your kids. See you Monday morning at 5.