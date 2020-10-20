Be Careful What You Wish For

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

People in Kansas who had Trump signs in their yards were getting flyers of intimidation left in their doors indicating they better have their fire insurance up to date. Really...check out the story from lawenforcementtoday.com.

There are people and groups underestimating the resolve of Americans to protect their property and their families. I think a false sense of security has been embraced by groups like Antifa that enjoyed overwhelming numbers at the riots around the country. But just a warning, if you light a fire in the hearts of these other Americans who love their country and their liberties and freedoms, you will see a response like nothing you have ever seen before. People will assemble in large masses to protect others and the rule of law. We are not a demonstrative bunch but will rally if needed. Be careful not to poke the bear. We love our country too and are willing to protect it and others. See ya tomorrow at 5.