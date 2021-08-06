Meats, Music and Art at Billings Blaze and Graze Festival – 8/21

Don't put away your summer stuff quite yet, Billings. There's an epic party coming up on August 21st that promises to be a celebration of the senses, especially for fans of meat, drinks and entertainment. The inaugural Big Sky Blaze and Graze is a collaboration with local chefs, artists and mixologists that will offer a full afternoon and evening of great food and entertainment at Swift River Ranch.

Graphic courtesy High Horse Saloon

So... much... meat.

We caught up with Blaze and Graze organizers, Reid Pyburn from the High Horse Saloon and Trevan Sparboe from The Blind Bison, to learn more details about the event. If you love fire-cooked meats, you'll get plenty at Blaze and Graze. They'll be roasting local beef, pork, lamb and poultry over open flames, Argentinian-style and they are expecting to serve up to 1,000 guests. Permission was granted by the Laurel Fire Department to cook over open flames.

Photo by China Photos/Getty Images

A beautiful setting for the party at the Swift River Ranch.

The grounds of Swift River Ranch (on the Yellowstone River, off Duck Creek Road) are a perfect setting for the party and guests will be able to stroll the lush, shaded grounds to take in the various art and entertainment, including a live fire breather, displays from local artists, music and more. Gates for VIP guests open at 2 pm, with general admission at 3:30 pm. Dueling Pianos will take over the entertainment beginning at 8 pm.

Photo courtesy The Blind Bison

The festival of Food and Fire is truly a Montana collaboration.

Pyburn said to pull off the event, they're calling in favors from other local chefs, cooks, suppliers and waitstaff to help out. Montana Ironworks was enlisted to build the special spits for roasting the meat. Featured cocktails will incorporate Willies Distillery whiskey. Meats were purchased from the Miller Ranch and additional support came from the Montana Beef Council.

Tickets and VIP tables are available at the High Horse Saloon. General admission is $75, VIP early access is $100 and VIP tables for ten are $900.