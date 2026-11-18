When Hoagie burst through our studio door this morning, I never would have guessed that he was twelve years old. The big, goofy guy has the energy of a dog half his age, and he's ready for adoption now at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter in Billings.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

A surrender who misses his human(s).

Derek Wulf, Humane Outreach Coordinator at YVAS, said that Hoagie has been at the shelter since November 10th. Sadly, his humans' living situation changed, and they couldn't keep this jovial pup.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

He's a chunky Mastiff mix.

The shelter lists Hoagie as a Mastiff mix, but let's put the emphasis on "mix." He probably has some Labrador in his bloodline, and perhaps a touch of hound. Hoagie isn't tall, but he is solid, tipping the scales at 88 pounds.

Hoagie absolutely LOVES car rides. As in, they are the highlight of his life, said Wulf. He is a sweet, friendly dog and would do well with respectful children.

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He gets along with most other dogs, but if you'd like to adopt him, Derek recommended bringing your other dog(s) for a meet-and-greet at the shelter just in case.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

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