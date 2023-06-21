When did bike trails become a "thing"? I guess I understand giving bikes their own space to help keep bikers a little safer. But it's time for bike riders to help pay for the trails. The city of Billings Parks and Recreation is going to ask for a whole bunch of money to expand the bike trail system. Also to put up a gigantic building in Amend Park that will include a swimming pool and a couple of places to ice skate.

If you know me, I'm all about kids. But you can't put an ADDITIONAL 142 million dollars on property taxpayers here. And please don't use the term "median home price."

The taxpaying public doesn't owe this community another pool or any more miles of bike trails. And I personally believe that voters will turn down any additional taxes that aren't tied to more police officers, firefighters, or safety.

And with all of the miles of trails that we already have, it infuriates people like me when I see some guy on a bike riding down a city sidewalk.

The 142 million dollars is just too big of an ask. And it's time that we found another way for these types of things to get paid for. And that's with user fees. Charge cyclists a license fee just like they do for your car, your dog, and your cat.

And quit piling additional tax burdens on seniors who can barely afford to stay in the homes that they have lived in for forty years. Their property taxes keep going up. Utilities are going up. Groceries have gone up. There is no reason to ask for an additional 142 million dollars from taxpayers.

