Farmer Finishers: Stay Cool Out There!

There's good news and bad news this week in Farmer Finishers. The good news is that there are plenty of things to do around here to stay cool during this hot spell we are in, which now looks like it's going to last till the end of July. The bad news is, wait till you get your power bill next month. I'm betting it will be the biggest one of the year.

Brew Fest, Nuts for Nye Days, etc. all will offer an escape. You'll have to take a number to get into Lake Elmo. Word of caution: tons of people will be heading to the high country to escape the heat. Make sure you know all the ways in and out. The fire danger is so bad right now that it won't take much to start a raging inferno.

Get our free mobile app

Last night when the storm moved through, I was a nervous wreck. I was just waiting for the phone to ring; fortunately, nothing happened in our neck of the woods. Don't forget about Homesteader Days this weekend. The Lonestar concert is tonight and that should be good. There's plenty of shade under the trees down there, so that should be nice.

Be careful where you park; those converters are hot. Same thing on the side of the highways if you have to pull over for one reason or another. That grass will start in an instant. See, I told you I'm a nervous wreck in this kind of weather. It only takes one fire that happens to you, and it ruins you for life.

Have a great weekend and we'll see ya back here Monday at 5.