Friday Fragments: Weekend, Jokes, Events

The city of Billings reminds everybody that they'll be closing all of the debris drop-off sites this Saturday at 5. They ask that you don't dump anything at those sites after that.

The Pacific Northwest Corvette Caravan is stopping in Laurel tomorrow with about 300 Corvettes.

The Road Dogs are having another concert tomorrow at Beartooth Harley-Davidson. There are also nighttime hill climbs at Billings Motorcycle Club.

Speedy & Flo's corn has been superb all year.

A lady named Jodee Etchart is running for state office. If you put one of her signs in your yard, you'll be entered into a drawing to win a Glock 17 from Beartooth Guns. I love where we live.

We had a good collection of jokes this week, especially these:

My wife asked me if she was the only one I had been with. I said yes. All of the others were 9's & 10's.

My girlfriend set fire to all of her bills. What's her name? Bernadette.

I was going to have open-heart surgery, so I asked the doctor how long I was going to be at the hospital. He said, "If everything goes OK, about a week. If it doesn't, about 30 minutes."

Just when you think that your food can't call you... BOOM! Onion rings.

Are you playing the Amish Lottery? I guess the jackpot is up to four dozen eggs.

Have a great weekend.