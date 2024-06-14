Friday Fragments: Hot Dogs, Basketballs, Mountain Lions

Started off the week with hot dog/Weiner news. Seventeen-time champ Joey Chestnut isn't being allowed to compete in the July 4th Nathan's hot dog eating contest because he signed a sponsorship deal with a plant-based hot dog maker. Instead, he'll take on his old nemesis Takeru Kobayashi in a made-for-TV event on Labor Day. You can see it on Netflix. Two grown men stuffing their faces during this all-American gross-out. This didn't stop me from getting the all-beef hot dog and a pop for $1.50 at Costco this week.

Credit: Mark Wilson, TSM

A half-gallon of Wilcoxen's French Vanilla ice cream costs 10 bucks now.

Lots of speculation as to why Caitlin Clark was left off the U.S. Women's Olympic Team.

My metalhead friends were happy to hear the announcement of the Judas Priest concert this week. (Breakin' the law, breakin' the law.)

I read somewhere that Frank Sinatra was going to be Dirty Harry Callahan instead of Clint Eastwood, but his hands were too small to hold the .44 Magnum that Harry used.

I can't help it. To me, it will always be "Old Chicago Road" in Shepherd. Anyway, somebody spotted a mountain lion there at about midnight on Thursday.

I played one of Dad's songs this week. He's been gone a while now, but it's such a blessing for me to be able to hear his voice on those days that I need to. I'm having dinner with my daughter on Sunday. One of my many great blessings in life is that she got to meet him. Hug your dad if you've still got him around.

Credit: Mark Wilson, TSM