From Fireplaces to Laundry: How Rainy Days Have Changed

I love rainy days like today. I wouldn’t want to live in Seattle, where it rains all the time (or so I’m told). And I have my “rainy day things” that I like.

Back when I used to go out and cut firewood to heat my house, rainy days were always fireplace days. I never turned the TV on during those days. I love the combination of the sound of the rain through the open window mixed with the crackles and pops from the fire.

If I had been watching the forecast, I would have known that this weather was coming, so I would have gone to the grocery store and gotten all my ingredients for crockpot goulash. Add the smell of that simmering away in the afternoon to the sounds of the day, and I can feel myself getting sleepy.

I don’t have a fireplace anymore, but I think I’ll replace that today with doing some dishes and laundry, followed by another nap.

I remember growing up in Great Falls. When it rained and I was very young, we’d go walking in the rainwater that was draining down the curbs—barefoot and without a care in the world. Today, it will be sweatpants and a hoodie because I’m not nine years old anymore, and I get cold easily.

For guys like Paul, it’s a “shop day.” He can catch up on some repairs and maybe sweep up a little bit.

What do you do on rainy days?