Ran Outta Ink: Writing On Empty

After 43,244 posts and articles that have appeared on our Facebook page and our website, I'm sad to inform all of you: that I have nothing left to write about. I don't want to write about politics anymore because it only depresses me and the direction we are heading. Besides, we talk about stuff like that all morning long, and you can only take so much.

I don't want to write about taxes or tipping anymore. Education has been written about hundreds of times. Every single restaurant and food that you can buy has been covered or rated. Cars to clothes, drugs to drinks—everything has already been done.

I've covered everything about the weather and ranch life. Kids to kittens, cows to coyotes—all done. Power outages, traffic, intersections, accidents, and people who can't drive—all covered. Prices of every good and service that's available—done that, been there.

There's been vacation talk and pictures, good deals and bad. Every elected official from judge to governor. We hit city officials too, mayors, city council, county commissioners, everything.

Every group and charity has received free press. Every fundraiser and every concert—all covered numerous times. Metra, Dehler Park, the library, Skypoint, bike trails, Cat-Grizz—all done.

Tournaments to tourism, every outdoor activity from camping to hunting, snowmobiling to skiing—all sent to press.

You see folks, I'm running out of gas, and about the only thing I haven't written about was things that I have already written about, so I don't know what the hell to do about tomorrow's.

See ya tomorrow at 5.