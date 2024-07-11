Daylis Stadium Dreams: Can Fundraising Save the Day?

Does 62 million seem a little high to you? The solutions committee got together this week to discuss possible solutions to the deteriorating Daylis Stadium. They came up with a $62 million plan to rebuild, add a big parking garage, and widen the track. The building would also include separate locker rooms for each football team: Senior, West High, and Skyview. This is quite an investment for football and track. Taxpayers would immediately put a stop to it if a levy was proposed. The only solution is to fundraise.

There are other options. Make repairs incrementally over the next few years with the funds raised. Play the games at the taxpayer-paid-for Dehler Park, which was intended to be a multi-use facility but for the most part, has not been. They could work out a deal with Rocky to use the Rocky Bowl. Laurel High School could accommodate both games and track events at their great facility. The grandstand area at Metra could possibly be utilized creatively.

The point is, spending that kind of money for two and a half months of football seems over the top. We will help fundraise if needed but stay out of the pockets of taxpayers. They couldn't get a levy passed for school safety for 6 or 7 million, so this would go down quicker than the Titanic. Where does ticket revenue from sporting events go? Maybe it's time to raise those prices at the gate to help with repairs. Any idea could be a good idea, so consider them all before taking the easy way out.

See you tomorrow at 5.