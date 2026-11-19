If you've got kids, here's a new local business worth checking out. Water Wings Swim School is opening its doors in Billings, bringing something Montana hasn't had before: a dedicated, indoor, year-round swim school.

The new facility is located at 2618 King Avenue West, next to Petco. A grand opening celebration, dubbed the "Splash Bash," is planned for Saturday, November 21, from 10 AM to 1 PM.

The festivities kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 AM, followed by facility tours, kids' activities, giveaways, treats, and more.

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Photo by Jeff Dunham on Unsplash under water photography of boy showing thumb

I'm a big believer in swimming lessons.

My parents made my siblings and me take them when we were growing up, even on those cold mornings when crawling out of a warm bed and heading to the pool was the last thing we wanted to do.

Looking back, I'm incredibly glad they did. Knowing how to swim isn't just a fun summertime skill; it's an important, potentially life-saving ability that every kid should have the opportunity to learn.

Water Wings is owned by Billings residents Bryan and Susie Layton, who have spent the past decade providing private swim instruction to local families.

Photo by Brian Matangelo on Unsplash woman in black one piece swimsuit jumping on swimming pool during daytime

Two pools, kept comfortably warm year-round.

The 6,500-square-foot facility features two pools: a three-lane, junior Olympic-size pool kept around 87 degrees and a smaller, warmer pool maintained at 90 degrees for younger swimmers.

Programs include parent-and-child classes, group and private lessons, adult instruction, competitive training, camps, and more. Classes are designed for swimmers of different ages and abilities, with small class sizes averaging four students per instructor.

Gary Oakley, Getty Images Gary Oakley, Getty Images

The business is also expected to create 10 to 15 local jobs.

Following Saturday's celebration, Water Wings will offer free preview classes November 23-25, with regular lessons beginning November 30. For more information, visit Water Wings Billings or stop by on Saturday and check out the new facility!

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