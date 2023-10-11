Do You Consider Yourself Overworked?

Today, Walgreens pharmacy workers around the country are walking off the job claiming that they are understaffed and overworked.

What exactly is overworked? When you take a job you are supposed to bust your ass for 8 hours. You are supposed to get as much done as possible in that time frame. Period.

You are covered by all kinds of employment laws like mandatory breaks and meal times. There are so many reasons that places are understaffed.

Pharmacy is a job where the job pool is limited. It takes a certain knowledge and background to do it so the amount of workers is limited anyway. Maybe Walgreens needs fewer stores instead of one on every corner. But people who feel they are overworked need to do something else.

If they need to stay longer than 8 hours they're paid overtime, again by law. So many people are wanting to get paid for 8 and only work about 6. Look at the UAW contract they now want to work 32 and get paid for 40.

By the way, how many of you business owners out there are short-handed? Everyone out there is short-handed because people don't want to be overworked. Boo-Hoo Boo -Hoo. Don't talk to me about being short-handed and overworked.

Plus if your doing what you love you shouldn't feel that way. I don't. Americans are turning into a bunch of lazy slug wussies. It's too hard, I'm too tired. suck it up and be thankful you have a job. Someday you might not...

See ya tomorrow at 5.