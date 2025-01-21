Do you love to cook, enjoy Asian food, and miss a beloved Billings restaurant that closed years ago? If so, you might know which famous Magic City restaurant is the subject of this article: Wong Village. Unfortunately, I missed my chance to dine at Wong Village; it had closed a few years before I moved to Billings.

Despite saying goodbye 30 years ago, the family-owned Chinese restaurant still generates a flood of fond memories whenever it's mentioned on Billings-centric social media pages, with fans filling the Comment sections with their remembrances.

Read More: Fun Billings Store is 2024's Made in Montana Retailer of the Year

Fans rave about Wong Village whenever it's mentioned online. Credit Canva/Facebook Fans rave about Wong Village whenever it's mentioned online. Credit Canva/Facebook loading...

The Wong Village recipes live on.

While the restaurant is long gone - the building is now a strip club - those famous Wong Village entrees are still accessible for those willing to cook, thanks to the Wong Village Cookbook.

After Wong's closed, the family of the late owner Mitch Hayashi compiled the restaurant's signature dishes into a soft-bound cookbook. Until recently, the cookbook was published somewhat sporadically in very limited numbers.

Restored Wong Village sign at Henry's Garage. Credit Henry's Garage, used with permission. Wong Village neon. Credit Steve Henry/ Henry's Garage & Event Center, used with permission loading...

When copies of the cookbook would occasionally pop up over the years at thrift stores in Billings, they were quickly purchased by shoppers, and as far as I know, it was never regularly available on local bookstore shelves. When you missed a chance to buy one, too bad.

The famous Wong Village cookbook. Credit Michael Foth, TSM The famous Wong Village cookbook. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Find the Wong Village Cookbook at The Maker's Market in Billings.

Great news, if you're been trying to get your hands on a Wong Village cookbook. It's now consistently available at The Maker's Market at 4220 State Ave. I recently stopped by this fun shop (2024's Made in Montana Retailer of the Year) to find this famous cookbook for myself.

Sure enough, copies of the book were neatly displayed right by the checkout register. The staff I spoke with said the book is a popular seller. I took a peek at a few of the recipes and a reoccurring ingredient in many of them is Accent, a flavor enhancer (aka MSG). Perhaps we've discovered a secret ingredient to the wildly popular food at Wong Village.

NFL Franchises With One Super Bowl Championship A dozen NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl, while fifteen teams have won multiple Super Bowls. Five franchises have only won 1. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather