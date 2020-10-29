Don’t Believe Them

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I have not seen one of our local news stations or the local newspaper cover the huge Biden crime family story. All of the evidence is overwhelming and he's being protected until after the election. If he loses, Democrats will throw him to the sharks. Then move on and start new attacks on the president.

What they are covering is the Montana State University Billings Mountain States Poll. The poll found that 54% of folks favor recreational pot while only 38 % oppose. You know what else they found out about this gun-loving state? The poll said 52% of you think individual towns and cities ought to be able to make their own gun laws and only 36% of us think they can't touch our 2nd amendment rights. I'm saving all of these numbers and we'll what happens next Wednesday. See ya tomorrow at 5.