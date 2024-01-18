Early Mornings With Familiar Vehicles And Possible Partiers

The morning drive.

I drive to work every morning, leaving my place at about 4:30. Because I keep the same schedule, I tend to see the same cars and pickups at the same time each morning. Like the guy in the Jeep who drives North on 312 every morning when I'm driving in. Ya, you, the guy with the halogen headlights. Those actually have a low setting you can put them on. I'd be happy to show you.

Credit: Frankie Lopez on Unsplash Credit: Frankie Lopez on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

While I'm driving in at that time I see the guys from Coke and Pepsi doing their thing. The guys who deliver fuel to the gas stations are working then...and the guy driving the Wilcoxson's ice cream truck. Also, the folks working the breakfast shift at McDonalds.

On days like this, I also realize just how many people have snow plows in our town.

But who are the rest of you driving around at that time of day?

I'm guessing some are accountants. Some in private business, just because you can a lot of work done before the phone starts ringing at 8:00 a.m.

This doesn't take into account that occasional car full of partiers whose party doesn't end until sometime around sunrise. That's right. If I pull up next to you at 4:30 in the morning, I have already profiled you as "trouble". Deal with it.

Credit: Drew Farwell on Unsplash Credit: Drew Farwell on Unsplash loading...

Also if we stop at the same traffic light, it is actually OK to look over to see who's next to you and possibly wave. But most people that I pull up next to don't.