Early Bird Gets the Golf: Life in Morning Radio

I was having a conversation with a 19-year-old about jobs and future employment. She told me that she could never work a job like mine, where you have to get up at 3 a.m. I told her that she'd be surprised at what you can do to pay the bills. Hey, I wasn't a morning person when I started in this business. And to be honest, I had a much harder time working overnights.

Part of the problem was that I was young and missing out on parties with my friends. Another part was the collection of interesting people who are up all night and would call you—people who would tell you about everything from aliens to astrology.

When you do mornings, you're done at 10, and that gives you the whole rest of the day to farm or play golf. I wouldn't have it any other way. And sometimes, when you work a morning radio job right, you get to go to Mexico a lot. Plus, midday naps are awesome.

Some more advantages include having fewer people at the grocery store. And for me, driving home, traffic is never a problem.

Another factor in today's job market is that many jobs let you work remotely, so you can work from the beach if they've got internet.

But it's your life, and what you're going to do for work is up to you.

As Mark Twain said, "Find a job you enjoy doing, and you'll never have to work a day in your life."