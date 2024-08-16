Friday Fragments: Baseball, Temperatures, and Music

Let's wrap up fair week with Friday Fragments.

I've eaten a ton of corn on the cob from Speedy & Flo's, and it's been delicious. It made me notice the increase in the price of butter.

I wonder what percentage of Billings residents have never been to the Pictograph Caves?

I'll be watching the Billings Scarlets play in the American Legion World Series. I'd love to see them win it.

I learned this week that a lot of corporations won't allow their locations around the country to regulate their own store temperature. Now, THAT is control.

I kinda miss the "23 Floors With The Flakes" that Johnny V used to do. It was unique.

A couple of music items: Sugarland has announced that they are going to be touring with Little Big Town, and they have four new songs that they’ve done.

I did a little research on why country radio is barely playing any music from Zach Bryan. He's selling out stadiums across the country, and he's been nominated in about half the categories in the upcoming People's Choice Country Awards. It turns out that country radio wouldn't play his songs when he was getting started, so now he just kind of ignores radio. He doesn't let radio stations sponsor his shows, rarely gives interviews, and he doesn't have to anymore. Good for him.

And in Missoula, they're still trying to hire stagehands to help set up for the Pearl Jam concert, followed shortly after by Pink & Sheryl Crow, and followed three days later by the home opener for the Montana Grizzly football team. Make some money and get some free concert tickets. Good deal.

Get out and enjoy your weekend. Winter will be here before you know it.