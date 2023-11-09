Flakes Own Radio Station

FAQ

I have several frequently asked questions that I hear from listeners when I'm out and about. The most commonly asked question has been "Hey, where's the farmer?" I'm going to guess...oh, I don't know...farming maybe?

Why don't you?

Another one is why don't you guys just buy your own radio station and run it the way you want? Don't think that we haven't thought about that. But thirty years ago we didn't because we didn't have the computer technology available, which means you would have to hire enough announcers to man the station 24 hours a day. So, it was a no-go.

Now the technology with computers, you can run a radio station with one motivated guy.

The perks

When the station is yours, you make all of the decisions. My first decision is that I wouldn't accept any advertising dollars from the cannabis industry. I'm against the product. I believe that it shouldn't be legal. And it's my radio station, so, there we go.

Political dollars. By law, radio stations do not HAVE to accept any political ads. And though I would love to not take any political money, I would because that's how you make your bottom line when you're a stand-alone radio station.

Get the kids involved.

I'd get kids involved in radio broadcasting. Radio in this town will be in trouble in a few years when there won't be many live shows on the airwaves. Let's get kids to come in and read the school lunch menus every weekday. That used to be a big feature. trust me. Paul & I have been in more small-town lunch rooms across our listening area than most folks.

Real-life perks

But since our company matches our 401K and provides kick butt insurance, We're not going anywhere.

So, I can hear another question a lot. "It's only 10 a.m. Are you already done for the day?"