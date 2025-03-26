How to Get a Free Arbor Day Tree at Montana Subaru Dealers

Most states - including Montana - celebrate Arbor Day on the last Friday of April. This year, the date is April 25th, and Montana Subaru dealers across the Treasure State have coordinated an awesome Free Tree giveaway as part of Subaru Loves the Earth® Initiative.

Participating Subaru dealerships in Montana include:

Butte Subaru

Great Falls Subaru

Subaru of Missoula

Don K Subaru in Whitefish

Placer Subaru in Helena

Gallatin Subaru in Bozeman

Rimrock Subaru in Billings

To order a FREE TREE, visit Abor Day and select your local dealership.

Enter a few contact details, then pick out your tree. They have pre-selected tree varieties that should grow well in our area. My options were American Hornbeam, Red Maple, or Sugar Maple. I chose a Red Maple because it's relatively fast-growing and has gorgeous fall colors.

After you submit your free tree order, you'll get a confirmation email with a time and date to pick up your tree. In Billings, my pickup date is Saturday, April 26th, at Rimrock Subaru. The free tree saplings are 2 - 4 feet tall when delivered.

Arbor Day Foundation says this partnership will distribute 100,000 trees this year across the United States. Trees are vital; they clean our air by absorbing over 48 pounds of carbon dioxide annually while releasing oxygen. Trees filter our water, provide shade, slow storm surge and flooding, and provide habitats for wildlife. Each year, we lose 36 million trees due to age, disease, pests, and severe weather.

If you plan to plant trees this spring, Arbor Day provides excellent tips on choosing the right varieties, location, and soil prep to help ensure your new trees thrive. Local nurseries are also a valuable resource for selecting hardy trees that do well in Montana.

