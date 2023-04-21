Friday Fragments: Billings’ Big Crane, Outdoor Concerts, & Killing John Dutton

It has been "Crane Week" at our hotel. The cooling towers are being replaced. I wish somebody would have thought to set up a stop-motion camera so we all could see the before and after of the project. And watch that massive crane in action.

The farmer learned how to take a screenshot with his iPhone 7 this week.

I didn't know if you've heard but Chris Cagle is doing a show at the Pub Station next Friday the 28th. And Kip Moore announced a show at the Kettle House Amphitheatre in Bonner Friday, August 4th. It's nice for concertgoers not to have to drive all the way to The Gorge at George, WA, or Red Rocks in Colorado to see shows at a quality outdoor venue. Although I recommend seeing both places if you ever get the chance.

I do like my new credit card that I can just tap and pay for stuff. I don't like how signing my name with my finger makes it look like I skipped handwriting in grade school.

The Base Camps in Billings and Helena are for sale. So is city hall downtown.

And you people who barely use Facebook, please add a bunch of pictures. Stalking you is hard without photos.

Are they really going to kill off John Dutton in Yellowstone this season? And which character is going to do it?

Colstrip is hiring several teachers for next year. Good salary and benefits. There's even a sign-on bonus.

Have a safe weekend.

