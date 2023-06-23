Friday Fragments from Mark: Whew What a Week

My "Friday Fragments" could also be called "Whew, what a week". My life is pretty good.

I had the Philly cheesesteak meatloaf at the Blue Cat this week. Quite nummy. We must be getting close to the return of the deep fried meatloaf special.

I also had tacos at Taco Treat this week. And those are always good.

The big news story this week was about the missing submersible that was diving on the site of the Titanic wreckage. I think that the regulations for those type of craft are going to see strict revisions in how they are made before they let anymore of them do these deep dives.

I'm still mad that they had the audacity to ask tax payers for an additional $142,000,000 for bike trails. Uh, no thanks.

If you saw the story about law enforcement getting recertified out at Laurel this week, you helped with that. Our Flakesgiving Fund wrote a check to help get the Laurel K-9 unit going. And Mira with K-316 Detections has done several "sniffs" at schools that we've sponsored.

We'll have more tickets behind the bucking chute at Red Lodge to give away next week. Also, some certificates for fireworks. because everybody likes things the fly up in the air and go boom.

Due to I have no idea, but we haven't been able to print anything in our studio for an entire week now. Talk about something that a guy takes for granted. But It's made me go back to taking better notes so that we'll have things to talk about. Ms. Jungling, my high school history teacher, would be so proud.

Have a great weekend. See you Monday morning at 5.