Friday Fragments: Golf Season, Montana Metal Detectors & Fundraisers, Flakes Trip Get-Together

Just so you know, I'm switching between this screen and the live stream of the Master's golf tournament while typing up this article. And today will feature a little playing golf as well. If I see you out on the links this spring and summer, you'll know that it's me when I ask you if you've seen a green Callaway Supersoft.

Travis Tritt will no longer require Anheuser Busch products in his concert riders. And Kid Rock made a cute little video featuring their product.

The Flakesgiving Fund wrote a couple of checks this week. One for another metal detector for a school. And we also matched the money raised for James Thomas. His folks need to get him some robotic leg braces.

I celebrated 406 Day with a piece of Blackened Montana beef.

I saw an item for sale on Facebook this week. In the comments, one person was wondering if they would take a tattoo in trade. That was a first for me.

Larry The Cable Guy now has his own Bloody Larry Mix. I need to get famous so that I can get my own product.

I renewed my TSA precheck this week. You can do it online now. It tripled in cost. But when you fly, it sure is nice to have.

We had a little get-together with our Flakes Trip friends last weekend. It's always great to get together with these people. We always say that if you travel with us, you will make some awesome new friends.

Be safe this weekend. And we will be back Monday morning at 5.