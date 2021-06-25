Friday Fragments: Helena, Montana Edition

The morning after dinner at the governor's mansion, I cruised around Helena snapping some photos and reminiscing about the many times that I had been there. I have come to Helena to chase ladies named Pam, Kelly, and Carrie. On three separate trips. I've gathered family at the Great Northern Carousel because everybody likes merry-go-rounds and ice cream.

I stopped in at the rotunda in the capitol building to be on with Aaron Flint on Montana Talks. I once had a step-sister who gave guided tours of the place. And I don't think that I had been inside the capitol since somewhere back in the 1970s. Aaron put me on the air before our lieutenant governor, Kristen Juras. After all, I have on-air seniority.

The statue out front of our capitol is of Thomas Francis Meagher. He was Montana's territorial governor. He drowned when he either fell off or was pushed off a steamboat near Fort Benton. Apparently, political enemies handled campaigning differently back in those days.

My final Helena Fragment has some irony. The rock group R.E.O. Speedwagon is playing the Helena Civic Center on August 21. The band took their name from a fire engine manufactured by a company called R.E.O Speedwagon, and the Civic Center is hooked to one of Helena's fire stations. I'm fairly sure that nobody in Helena knows that.

Helena would be a great little town to live in if you like quick access to the great outdoors. They are close to fishing, boating, hunting camping and skiing. Plus, you get a real small-town vibe there. I'm a fan, especially since it's now four lanes most of the way from the turn at Wheat Montana to Helena. But keep an eye out for the minivan with the personalized plate that says "GOYONDR."